Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Fake Field Goal

A fake field goal attempt from the Pittsburgh Steelers went from bad to worse in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cleveland Browns when starting kicker Chris Boswell got lit up by an opposing defender. He was forced to leave the rivalry match-up, leaving the Steelers without a placekicker for the rest of the game.

Pittsburgh was able to hold off Cleveland in a defensive struggle, but not having a kicker nearly caught up to Mike Tomlin and company in the 15-10 victory. The Steelers were forced to be aggressive on fourth down in the red zone and tried to convert two-point conversions twice in the second half.

As a result of the messy situation, Tomlin felt the need to explain himself after the game. In his media session, he took the blame for the botched fake field goal, saying that he was thankful that it didn’t prove the be the difference.

“Everybody just played a selfless game and put the collective in front of personal agendas and fought. That’s the only way you get out of those environments. Especially with the adversity we faced today, some of which was created by us. Some of which was created by me. The fake field goal was a bad call because we poorly executed it, so I take responsibility for that,” Tomlin said, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I appreciate the guys backing my play and fighting for 60 minutes and delivering victory to make it a side note.”

Although the Steelers might’ve escaped Cleveland with a win, they’ll now be in search of a kicker. Boswell was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a massive hit on the fake field goal attempt, which will likely sideline him for the near future.

Pittsburgh (4-3) will be back in action in eight days against the Chicago Bears.