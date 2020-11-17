Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Steelers Being Undefeated

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL’s only undefeated team. Don’t expect head coach Mike Tomlin to celebrate too much though.

This afternoon, Tomlin was still preaching humility to the media. The Steelers may be 9-0, but they’re not done improving as a team.

“The only thing that’s perfect about our team is our record,” Tomlin told reporters Tuesday.

Coming off a 36-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers should have another easy one this weekend, at least on paper. They’re taking on the 1-8 Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

Assuming Pittsburgh moves to 10-0, their final six games feature four true tests. They will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night and have a primetime matchup in Buffalo against the Bills scheduled for December 13.

Finally, the Steelers close out the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, two teams in the thick of the AFC playoff chase.

If Pittsburgh is going to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC this year, they are going to have to earn it.