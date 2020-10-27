Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Expectation For Sunday’s Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL after the Seattle Seahawks fell to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

A win over the Tennessee Titans moved the Steelers to 6-0 on the season. Now they have a date with division rival Baltimore – which sits at 5-1 on the year.

The Ravens come into Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh off of a bye, meaning the team is well-rested and had two weeks to prepare for the battle. As such, Baltimore opened as a 5.5-point favorite in most sports books.

Before a massive game on Sunday afternoon, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had an honest expectation for the game. He knows it will be a “rough and tumble” contest.

“You should anticipate it will be a rough and tumble game because history tells you that,” Tomlin said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “And this year is the same.”

Here more from the Post-Gazette:

“We’re back in the kitchen that is AFC North football,” Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “It’s cool to be the game of the week for the third week in a row. We’re humbly honored.”

The Steelers and Ravens have proven they’re among the best teams in the NFL this season.

Sunday’s contest will decide who the AFC North leader is, with the Cleveland Browns lurking close behind.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.