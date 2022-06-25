Mike Tomlin Shares Outlook For First Season In Pittsburgh Without Ben Roethlisberger

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ever since he became the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007, Mike Tomlin has been fortunate enough to have Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback. He'll no longer have that luxury.

Roethlisberger retired from the NFL following the conclusion of the 2021 season. As of now, the Steelers' depth chart at quarterback features Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky.

During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Tomlin addressed his future in Pittsburgh without Roethlisberger. He revealed that he's excited about the new challenges he'll face.

"First of all, the dude's talent. When you watch somebody do something at a certain level for so long, it messes up your perception of what's regular and what's not," Tomlin said, via NFL.com. "The dude's arm talent was so special for so long. When you see special stuff every day, you get used to it. I've enjoyed that comfort, we've all enjoyed that comfort. I'm excited about being uncomfortable.

"Yeah, we might not have the type of quarterback play that we've had, we might not have the special talent that we've had, but we got capable dudes. And we've got a team."

In his final season with the Steelers, Roethlisberger had 3,740 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt.

The Steelers are hopeful one of their young quarterbacks will add new wrinkles to their offense this upcoming season.