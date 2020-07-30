Mike Tomlin Shares Promising Update On QB Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers were without their franchise quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the majority of the 2019 season. He suffered a severe elbow injury during Week 2 of the season against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pittsburgh struggled to find consistent quarterback play without Roethlisberger. Head coach Mike Tomlin tried to shuffle back and forth between Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph, but neither provided the offense a lift.

Fortunately for the Steelers, the latest update on Roethlisberger is very promising. With training camp officially underway, the coaching staff expects to have the two-time Super Bowl winner on the field.

Tomlin told reporters that he doesn’t have any doubts about Big Ben being a full participant when practices begin this month.

Here’s what Tomlin had to say about his quarterback, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“He’s been throwing, and that throwing has been going well,” Tomlin said Thursday in a Zoom call with Pittsburgh-area media members. “We don’t have any reservations about him being a full participant in this process.”

The first padded practice for the Steelers will take place on Aug. 17, so we’ll find out more about how Roethlisberger looks under center.

Last season, Pittsburgh proved that it has an opportunistic defense capable of forcing turnovers at a high rate. It’s imperative that its offense plays complementary football this fall. That all starts with Roethlisberger being healthy for a 16-game season.

At 38 years old, the clock is ticking for Big Ben to capture another title in the Steel City.