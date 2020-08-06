Mike Tomlin Shares What He’s Seen From QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never gone three straight years without missing the playoffs. If he wants to keep that run intact, he’s going to need QB Ben Roethlisberger at 100-percent.

But is Big Ben at the stage of he recovery he needs to be at in order to play at his best? Speaking to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Tomlin appeared satisfied with Roethlisberger’s progress.

Tomlin said that Roethlisberger’s velocity on the ball had returned. However, the spiral isn’t as tight – but not to the point that it’s alarming in any way.

“I didn’t see anything that was alarming in any way,” Tomlin said. “His velocity is excellent. Maybe his spiral could be a little tighter. I’ve seen it tighter, but nothing to alarm you in any way.”

Big Ben missed 14 games last season after suffering an arm injury in Week 2. The Steelers went on to miss the playoffs at 8-8 with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges under center.

Fortunately, his recovery appears to be going well. Mike Tomlin told Pryor that he’s “extremely comfortable” with his star QB’s recovery progress and that the communication has been strong.

“I’m extremely comfortable with where he is in the process,” Tomlin said. “It’s been great communication from and through him and the medical professionals through his rehab process.”

