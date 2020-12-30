Mike Tomlin Shuts Down 1 Storyline Before The Browns Game

One of the best rivalries in the NFL will be on display this weekend. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will take on Kevin Stefanski and the Browns in a game with playoff implications.

Pittsburgh has already locked up the AFC North, which is why Ben Roethlisberger will not start at quarterback this Sunday. Taking his place this weekend is Mason Rudolph, who has some history with the Browns.

Last season, Rudolph was at the forefront of a brawl with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. It was an absurd scene, as Garrett actually struck Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Plenty of Browns and Steelers fans will be talking about that moment on Sunday, but Tomlin wants people to know that his team has moved on from that incident.

“I won’t address it,” Tomlin told reporters. “There will be no need for that. That’s so far in our rearview mirror we can’t see it.”

Back in September, Garrett said that he’d be open to talking to Garrett one-on-one.

“I’m not sure how I’d go about that, how I’d broach that,” Garrett told Cleveland.com. “I’m not even sure if he’d want to do that but I wouldn’t have a problem sitting down with him and just not talking about the incident, just talking man-to-man, how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again.”

Hopefully these two players bury the hatchet this Sunday afternoon.