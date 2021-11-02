Mike Tomlin Not Commenting On Controversial Chris Boswell Hit

Towards the end of the first half of Sunday’s AFC North game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, Mike Tomlin dialed up a trick play to try and give his team some life. On 4th-and-9 from the Cleveland 10, he had kicker Chris Boswell attempt a fake field goal pass.

The pass to tight end Zach Gentry fell incomplete. Boswell was also rocked on the hit, on a play that certainly looked like an illegal, helmet-to-helmet tackle.

The play sent Boswell to the concussion protocol. The team signed veteran Josh Lambo today, in case their starting kicker will be out for some time. Today, Mike Tomlin declined to add fuel to things, citing the statement from referee Shawn Hochuli that said that the crew didn’t see “any contact that rose to the level of the foul.”

“I’m not getting into that,” Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference. “I know Hochuli gave his statement. No color needs to be added from me. It’s in our rear view, and we’re moving on to the next one.”

"I'm not getting into that," Mike Tomlin said. "I know Hochuli gave his statement. No color needs to be added from me. It's in our rear view, and we're moving on to the next one." #Steelers

Luckily, Tomlin indicates that there aren’t major long term concerns for Boswell. “There is nothing that alarms us in terms of the process he’s in, but it is a process,” he said.

Boswell made a joke about the situation himself on social media, a fitting one since NFL Sunday fell on Halloween this past week.

It appears Boz’s sense of humor was uninjured pic.twitter.com/X8pAtHcFv1 — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) November 1, 2021

The Steelers need a healthy Chris Boswell back as soon as possible. He’s 12-of-13 on the year, hitting all three of his 50+ yard attempts this year, as well as a perfect 12-for-12 on extra points.

