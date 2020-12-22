Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Comment On State Of The Steelers

Things have fallen apart pretty quickly for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh was the best team in the NFL – and one of the best teams in recent league history – through the first 11 games of the season. The Steelers were 11-0, flirting with an undefeated season.

It’s been downhill quick since then, though.

Pittsburgh has now lost three straight games. The Steelers were upset on Monday Night Football by the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh fell to Cincinnati, 27-17, and is now 11-3 on the season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave a blunt assessment of his football team right now.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Tomlin said following the loss. “We’re not a good football group right now. And so we understand the consequences that come with that. We’re working on a short week. We’ve got to be better than what we’ve been. And that’s just the reality of it.”

#LIVE: Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our game against Cincinnati.@UPMC https://t.co/2veLElHJkz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2020

The Steelers are now in danger of giving up the lead in the AFC North. The Browns can win the division with two wins and two losses from Pittsburgh to finish the year.

Tomlin’s group will look to rebound next weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.