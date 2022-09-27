Mike Tomlin Still Confident In Trubisky: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin has already made it clear that he's not ready to make a change at quarterback. For now, Mitch Trubisky will continue to run the show for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During this Tuesday's press conference, Tomlin said he has seen improvement from Trubisky in "all areas" through the first three weeks of the NFL season.

Tomlin added that "there’s reason to think that improvement will continue" when the Steelers take on the New York Jets in Week 4.

Even though Tomlin sounds confident in Trubisky, NFL fans aren't buying what he's selling.

"Sorry, but I think this is a case of seeing what one wants to see," one fan responded.

"Define improving," another fan asked.

"Stop it," a third fan wrote.



Trubisky has completed 60.2 percent of his passes this season for 569 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Steelers will need more explosive plays from their offense if they're going to get back in the win column this Sunday against the Jets.