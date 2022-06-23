Mike Tomlin Still Trying To Prove He Belongs: Fans React

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin has been one of the most consistent coaches in the NFL for over a decade, and yet, he still has a giant chip on his shoulder.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers discussed a plethora of topics.

At one point during the conversation, Tomlin revealed that he's still fighting to prove "he belongs" in the NFL.

"I just think that I came into this thing fighting every day to prove I belong, to help them dudes eat," Tomlin said. "And so that’s just a mentality that endured for me."

When asked if he still feels that way, Tomlin replied: "Absolutely."

While this quote from Tomlin is certainly worth applauding, the NFL world strongly advises that people watch his full interview on The Pivot Podcast.

"Highly recommend @thepivot interview with Mike Tomlin," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted. "Ton of good insight."

"Best podcast interview," one fan said. "Must watch/listen."

"Awesome interview for any coach no matter the sport," another fan wrote.

Tomlin has been very successful as Pittsburgh's head coach, winning 154 regular-season games and a Super Bowl since 2007.

We'll see if Tomlin can have yet another winning season in 2022.