Mike Tomlin Sums Up The Steelers’ Performance Last Week

After starting off the season with an 11-0 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their past two games. They still remain in contention for the top seed in the AFC, but Mike Tomlin is frustrated with the lack of execution in recent weeks.

Pittsburgh played three games in an 11-day stretch, so perhaps fatigue was a factor in this past Sunday’s loss to Buffalo. However, that excuse won’t be used by the coaching staff.

Tomlin clearly wasn’t pleased with his players’ performance on Sunday night, telling reporters “”We essentially laid an egg on primetime football.”

Ben Roethlisberger and the offense managed to score only 16 points against the Bills. He finished the game with 187 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tomlin also addressed the recent trajectory of his team. With the playoffs only a few weeks away, the Steelers want to snap their recent skid.

“I know that we’ve lost two games in a row and they haven’t been good performances,” Tomlin said. “We’re looking to rectify that.”

The Steelers have a favorable matchup in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps that’d be a trap game if the Steelers weren’t focused, but we’d have to imagine Tomlin will have his players fired up for a Monday night showdown.