Mike Tomlin Issues Update On Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Injuries have played a major role in this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and unfortunately for Mike Tomlin, it doesn’t sound like his team is nearing full strength just yet.

With only two games remaining this year, the Steelers are battling for their playoff lives. Last weekend, the AFC North squad fell short to the Buffalo Bills on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh didn’t have JuJu Smith-Schuster or Vance McDonald for last Sunday’s game. It’s possible those two offensive weapons are out for this weekend as well.

Tomlin told the media that Smith-Schuster and McDonald as of right now are questionable to play against the New York Jets.

Smith-Schuster is battling a knee injury, while McDonald remains in concussion protocol.

The Steelers thought Smith-Schuster would be ready for Week 15 against the Bills, but he re-aggravated his injury in practice.

Diontae Johnson and James Washington have filled in admirably as the top wide receivers for the Steelers. However, the offense can really use Smith-Schuster back on the field very soon.

The first practice of the week for Pittsburgh is tomorrow, which means we’ll find out soon if Smith-Schuster and McDonald are back on the practice field.

For now though, the Steelers aren’t sure if they’ll have all their weapons ready for Sunday.