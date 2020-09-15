Mike Tomlin Updates Status Of Steelers RB James Conner

The Pittsburgh Steelers put together a solid outing on offense last night, but it wasn’t because of fourth-year running back James Conner. He unfortunately suffered an ankle sprain during the first half of action.

Conner’s injury wasn’t serious enough to keep him off the sideline on Monday night. Nonetheless, the coaching staff didn’t put him back in the game against the Giants.

Next up for the Steelers is a home showdown against the Denver Broncos. It’s a quick turnaround for Conner, but head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to rule him out.

When talking about Conner’s status for Week 2, Tomlin said the Steelers will “leave the light on” for him. In other words, the coaching staff isn’t ready to count him out for this Sunday.

Pittsburgh could still have success in the run game without Conner in the lineup.

Benny Snell took advantage of the opportunity on Monday night. The second-year tailback from Kentucky had 19 carries for 113 rushing yards.

The Steelers would obviously love to have Conner available against the Broncos, but Snell can clearly hold his own. In fact, Snell might actually be the better option at this moment. He did a great job running between the tackles in Week 1, and he even showed some burst on outside runs.

We’ll know more about Conner’s status later this week when the Steelers release their Week 2 injury report.