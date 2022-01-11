Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission Heading Into Chiefs Matchup

Mike Tomlin won’t have to go far back in the archives to study up on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers faced Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs jus a few weeks ago. It was a bloodbath. Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Big Ben had just 159 yards and one score and the Steelers fell to Kansas City 36-10.

The postseason is a whole different animal, though. And there’s no doubt Tomlin will have his players ready for the challenge.

One thing’s for sure: the Steelers can’t expect a different outcome if they have the same strategy this Saturday.

“We’ve got to be better this time than the last time we saw them,” Tomlin said ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Mike Tomlin’s stating the obvious here. Of course the Steelers have to be better to win Saturday’s playoff game.

Pittsburgh’s defense will have to play lights out for the Steelers to walk away with a win. We know what we’re getting from Ben Roethlisberger at this point, and frankly it’s nothing special. But if the defense can force a few turnovers, anything can happen.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, the Chiefs will have their home-field advantage behind them. Another key will be making the crowd quiet down early on, whether it be because of a standout defensive performance or early score by the offense.

Tomlin knows it’s going to take something special for the Steelers to upset the Chiefs on Saturday.