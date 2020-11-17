Mike Tomlin’s Response To Big Ben’s Practice Request Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger didn’t get to practice last week since he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but that didn’t seem to matter. The veteran quarterback picked apart the Bengals on Sunday, throwing for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

It turns out that Roethlisberger was so pleased with his practice schedule this past week that he spoke to Mike Tomlin about potentially repeating that schedule.

Tomlin made it abundantly clear that Big Ben will not be able to just take off from practice just because of last weekend’s performance.

“We did have that conversation,” Tomlin told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala. “I’ll acknowledge it was a very brief one and I will see him at practice on Thursday.”

Kudos to Roethlisberger for even asking Tomlin about potentially making a change to his practice schedule.

Veteran quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees have limited their practice workloads over the past few years, so perhaps Roethlisberger will follow that formula.

Roethlisberger did suffer a serious elbow injury during the 2019 season, which means less wear and tear on his throwing arm would be ideal. However, it’s tough to just let your starting quarterback sit out of practice every week and expect positive results.

Pittsburgh fans should expect to see Roethlisberger at practice this Thursday, as the team begins its preparation for a favorable matchup with Jacksonville.