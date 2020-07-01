Former Steelers WR Crushes Top 10 NFL Coaches List

Earlier this week, CBS Sports unveiled its ranking of the top 10 NFL coaches in the league – not without controversy.

As you might expect, the list isn’t going over so well on social media. But one former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver took significant issue with CBS’ placement of Mike Tomlin.

Taking to Twitter, former Steelers Pro Bowler Mike Wallace called CBS “disrespectful” for putting Tomlin at No. 7, behind the likes of Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

“How is Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan ahead of Tomlin?” Wallace wrote. “Disrespectful.”

Wallace’s appreciation and respect for Tomlin is totally understandable. After all, Tomlin helped Wallace make his lone Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the Steelers in 2011. He also coached Wallace to his only Super Bowl appearance.

Tomlin was behind only McVay, Shanahan, Sean Payton, John Harbaugh, Andy Reid and Bill Belichick. But Tomlin is one of only three coaches on the list to boast multiple Super Bowl appearances. He is also the only coach on the year with more than four years of experience to have never had a losing season.

In 13 years as a head coach, Tomlin is 133-74-1 with an 8-7 playoff record and two Super Bowl appearances. He remains the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl despite a slew of young coaches establishing themselves in the NFL.

Mike Tomlin is clearly a coach to be respected, and his accomplishments probably earn him more recognition than he gets.

