Minkah Fitzpatrick Identifies ‘Turning Point’ For Steelers Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers were cruising through the majority of the regular season, winning their first 11 games. Everything came crashing down since that 11-0 start, as they were quickly knocked out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Browns.

There’s plenty of blame to go around as to why the Steelers struggled so much late in the year. As for what sparked the team’s downfall, Minkah Fitzpatrick shares his view on it this week.

Fitzpatrick told reporters that Pittsburgh’s turning point of the season was its first loss to Washington. That loss ended up sparking a three-game losing streak.

It might not sound alarming, but the fact that Fitzpatrick singled out this moment makes it seem as if the Steelers were not equipped to handle adversity. The minute the locker room dropped a game in the loss column, it never fully recovered.

Minkah Fitzpatrick says the turning point of the season was when they sustained that first loss to the WFT. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 14, 2021

Fitzpatrick also addressed the Steelers’ loss to the Browns last weekend. As you’d expect, he’s awfully disappointed with the outcome.

“To go out how we did is very disappointing,” Fitzpatrick said, via Jenna Harner. “A loss like that is very hard to deal with. We have to hang low for a little bit but still learn from it.”

One thing is certain: Mike Tomlin will not allow the Steelers’ recent failures to continue much longer.

“I’m not going to maintain status quo and hope that the outcome changes,” Tomlin said following Pittsburgh’s loss on Sunday. “That’s the definition of insanity.”

This is going to be an interesting offseason for the Steelers, as they have more questions than answers right now.