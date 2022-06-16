Minkah Fitzpatrick Makes His Opinion On Brian Flores Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a savvy addition to their coaching staff this offseason, hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. For the second time in his career, he'll get to coach star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick requested a trade during Flores' first year as the head coach of the Dolphins because he felt like he was playing out of position. He was eventually traded to the Steelers, and the rest is history.

Despite his abrupt departure in Miami, Fitzpatrick has made it clear that be believes Flores is a "great coach."

Additionally, Fitzpatrick revealed that he's "excited" to work with Flores. Any concerns about leftover tension should be put to rest.

This is obviously great news for the Steelers.

Fitzpatrick will be asked to do an awful lot for Pittsburgh's defense this upcoming season, especially since the front office just made him the highest-paid safety in the league.

According to multiple reports, Fitzpatrick signed a four-year extension that has an average salary of $18.4 million.

Since joining the Steelers in 2019, Fitzpatrick has racked up 260 total tackles, 27 passes defended, 11 interceptions and three forced fumbles.

With Flores now on the Steelers' coaching staff, it'll be fascinating to see how Fitzpatrick performs.