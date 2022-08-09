Minkah Fitzpatrick Sounds Off At Practice: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sounds ready for Week 1.

At practice this Tuesday, Steelers tight end Connor Heyward started chirping about how nobody wants to hit him during team reps.

Fitzpatrick wasted no time putting the rookie in his place.

"Nobody’s afraid to hit you. Trust me," Fitzpatrick told Heyward. "I’m gonna flip your ass next time."

Steelers fans are loving the energy from this Tuesday's practice.

It's unclear if Fitzpatrick actually flipped Heyward later on in practice. Nonetheless, that comment from him was pretty funny.

Fitzpatrick will be the anchor of Pittsburgh's secondary for the 2022 season and beyond.

Earlier this offseason, the Steelers signed Fitzpatrick to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension. It was a well-earned raise for the Alabama product.

Last season, Fitzpatrick had 124 combined tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.