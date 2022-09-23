Mitch Trubisky Has Honest Reaction To Performance vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, bringing their record to 1-2 on the season.

After the Steelers' loss, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky addressed the offense's inconsistent performance. The former No. 2 overall pick believes the starting unit needs to have better communication.

"I think we just missed on some plays that we could have gone either way, especially in the second half,” Trubisky told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “Communication is crucial, especially on the sidelines. These next few days, we need to communicate on how we can get better."

Trubisky then said that everyone on Pittsburgh's offense, including himself, need to be a lot better moving forward.

"Everyone just needs to be brutally honest with themselves and I think everyone can be a lot better, myself included. We just have to look at that and see where we can improve. We need to stick together. It is only going to get better if we stick together, communicate and talk about our problems. Everyone needs to be willing to fix it.”

Trubisky completed 62.5 percent of his passes against the Browns. He had some moments where he looked efficient in Matt Canada's system, but for the most part, the passing game struggled.

The Steelers will try to bounce back next Sunday against the New York Jets.