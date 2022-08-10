Mitch Trubisky Is The Clear Starter: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason with the intent of getting his career back on track. Well, it sounds like he'll get that second chance he was looking for.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it looks like Trubisky will be the Week 1 starter for the Steelers.

"Mitch Trubisky has taken almost all of the first-team reps, maybe all of the first-team reps," Rapoport said. "... When the season starts, it's almost certainly going to be Mitch Trubisky in there."

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, there will be plenty of fans in Trubisky's corner this season.

Trubisky spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. He then spent the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills.

In those five seasons, Trubisky had 10,652 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. The North Carolina product also had 1,081 yards and nine scores on the ground.

Even though Trubisky is the "clear starter" for the Steelers at the moment, Rapoport noted that we could see Kenny Pickett under center at some point this season.

The Steelers selected Pickett with the 20th pick in this year's draft. He has reportedly shown improvement every single day at practice.