Mitchell Trubisky Has Honest Reaction To Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their season opener, but not because of a strong effort from their offense.

Pittsburgh's defense forced five turnovers, including a pick-6 by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a 23-20 win over Cincinnati. The Steelers' offense accounted for only 10 points off the other four takeaways.

Pittsburgh is going to have to do much more with the ball if it wants to contend for a playoff spot in the rugged AFC, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky knows it.

"When your defense is playing that well, and they're getting turnovers, you just want to take care of the football, but we've got to have that killer mindset, that aggressive mentality to really take teams out of the game and just not allow 'em to keep it close," Trubisky said, via ESPN.

"When our defense gets turnovers, we need to turn those into points. That's my mindset. And that's what we're thinking about when we get the ball taken away, we've got to turn it into touchdowns and not just field goals."

Against the Bengals, Trubisky completed only 21-of-38 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown pass to running back Najee Harris. Harris, meanwhile, rushed for only 23 yards on 10 carries before injuring his foot.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was the Steelers' leading rusher, gaining 36 yards on six carries. We wouldn't expect that to happen too often this season.

The Steelers' defense should be good enough to keep the team in almost every game, even without T.J. Watt, who is set to miss several games with a pectoral injury.

It will be the team's offense that determines its ceiling this year.