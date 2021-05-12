14 Teams Reportedly Expressed Interest In Former Steelers Cornerback

Earlier this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with veteran cornerback Steven Nelson. Though he remains a free agent at this time, the market for him is starting to heat up.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, there are at least 14 teams that have shown interest in signing Nelson this offseason.

The Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans are among the 14 teams that have expressed interest in Nelson. He’s expected to be patient and wait for the “right opportunity.”

It didn’t take very long for Nelson to respond to this report from Fowler, as he tweeted “Unemployment doesn’t look so bad when you got options.”

Cornerback Steven Nelson’s market has been strong since becoming a free agent. Nelson has interest and has heard from 14 teams including #Texans #Bears #Eagles #Bengals and #Bills, per source. He continues to be patient waiting for right fit and opportunity. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 12, 2021

Nelson, 28, is coming off a solid season with the Steelers. In 15 starts last fall, he had 48 total tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended.

Despite his contributions to Pittsburgh’s defense for the past two years, Nelson had an ugly breakup with the franchise. Shortly after he was released by the Steelers, he made it known that a pay cut was never on the table.

“I want to may it very clear there was never a discussion of me taking a pay cut,” Nelson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.”I was never even given that opportunity to take a pay cut.”

Nelson could be a savvy addition for a playoff contender, especially if he ends up on a roster that already has a proven cornerback across from him.