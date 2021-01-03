Look: Myles Garrett Had Postgame Message For Mason Rudolph

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph shared a football field on Sunday afternoon, but there was far less drama this time around.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon to clinch a playoff berth.

Pittsburgh, which sat several key starters, including Ben Roethlisberger, was led by Rudolph at quarterback. The Steelers fell to the Browns, 24-22, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Garrett was seen approaching Rudolph. He reportedly told the Steelers quarterback that he played a good game.

It’s nice to see that the two can show some good sportsmanship after what happened last season.

Garrett said prior to Sunday’s matchup that he would be open to having a sitdown with Rudolph.

“I’m not sure how I’d go about that, how I’d broach that,” Garrett told Cleveland.com. “I’m not even sure if he’d want to do that but I wouldn’t have a problem sitting down with him and just not talking about the incident, just talking man-to-man, how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again.”

It’s unclear how much was said on Sunday between these two, but clearly they’re in a better place now.