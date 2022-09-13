Najee Harris Announces His Decision On Week 2 Game

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in the team's season opener on Sunday. Fortunately, he dodged a major injury.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Harris provided an update on his status for Week 2.

Harris revealed that he will play this upcoming weekend against the New England Patriots.

"I'll be back at practice this week, and then I will be playing this weekend," Harris told Adam Schein.

Harris described his foot injury as "nothing too crazy," which is an encouraging sign to say the least.

Harris is expected to be back at practice on Wednesday. He'll get at least one more day to rest his foot injury.

Prior to going down with a foot injury, Harris had 23 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also had a touchdown reception.

The Steelers will try to improve to 2-0 this Sunday when they face the Patriots.

Since the Steelers probably won't have Harris at 100 percent, they could give additional carries to Benny Snell Jr. and Jaylen Warren.