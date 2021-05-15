Najee Harris Names Biggest Difference Between College Football, NFL

Throughout his college career, Najee Harris was a force to be reckoned with. The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful he’ll be just as dynamic at the professional level.

In his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Harris had 1,466 rushing yards, 425 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns. He was one of the many reasons why Nick Saban’s squad won the national championship.

Even though Harris was drafted in the first round by the Steelers, he’s not going to be handed the starting gig. The Alabama product will have to earn it, both on and off the field.

With rookie minicamp finally here, Harris spoke to the media about the biggest difference he’s noticed thus far between college football and the NFL. He believes there’s a lot more studying that takes place once you reach the pros.

“We did a lot of studying at Alabama, a lot of film work, but I think here it’s reached another level, how much time I’ve spent learning the plays,” Harris said, via NFL.com. “I’m going to be utilized everywhere, so they want me to know multiple positions. It’s a lot more film work than college, but I don’t have school no more, so I’m glad off that. I have no issue with spending that much time in the film room. It’s something I like. I’m ready for the challenge. It’s something that they picked me for.” Fortunately for the Steelers, they selected a rookie who knows a thing or two about strong study habits. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently raved about Harris’ skillset and football knowledge. “I think he is as highly conditioned as anybody out there, and that’s a great place to begin,” Tomlin told reporters. “I think he’s got a nice foundation from that perspective. He’s a sharp guy, he’s a football guy. You can tell he passionate about football. He can articulate the game very well, so there’s a lot to be excited about.” Pittsburgh hasn’t had a true star at running back since Le’Veon Bell back in 2017. We’ll see if Harris can snap that drought this fall.