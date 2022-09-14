Najee Harris Sends Clear Message About His Health Before Patriots Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a scare on Sunday when running back Najee Harris left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a foot injury.

Harris dealt with a Lisfranc sprain in training camp, creating concern that he might have to miss some time. That's not the case, says the second-year ballcarrier.

Harris told reporters today that he plans to play in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

This update is in line with what Harris told Adam Schein on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday, when he first indicated he would play this weekend.

"I'm good .. just got dinged up, nothing too crazy," Harris said to Schein. "The plan is I should be ready to play. I should be back practicing. Today's our off day, so it's good we got today off just to let it heal for another day and get ready to go this weekend."

Harris carried 10 times for 23 yards and caught two passes for three yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 23-20 overtime win in Week 1.

He missed the entire extra session while dealing with his ailing foot.