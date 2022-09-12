Najee Harris Should Be Good To Go: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear they want to pound the rock with Najee Harris this season. All was going according to plan in the team's season opener before disaster struck.

Harris, the former Alabama star, had to leave the Bengals game with a foot injury. Fortunately, the injury isn't believed to be serious.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, tests on Harris' foot injury came back negative. There's a belief he will be able to play vs. the Patriots on Sunday.

"Tests today on Steelers’ RB Najee Harris’ foot injury came back negative and there is a belief that, according to a source, he “should be good to go” Sunday vs. the Patriots," said Schefter.

Good news for Najee Harris and the Steelers and a big sigh of relief for many fantasy football owners.

"#HereWeGo dodge a bullet. Looks like Najee managers can also breathe a sigh of relief," said Fantasy Football Commish.

"I’d probably sit Najee Harris in Week 2 even if he ends up playing," wrote Adam Koffler.

"This is good news. The Steelers offensive line, however is not. Harris had nowhere to run," wrote Paul Charchian.

The Steelers offense won't be nearly as effective without Najee Harris in the lineup. But it sounds like he should be good to go vs. the Patriots on Sunday.