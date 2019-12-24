New Injury Update For Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was injured during last week’s loss to the New York Jets, will not be able to help his team this weekend or if they reach the playoffs.

The Steelers placed Rudolph on IR today, ending his season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the second-year pro dislocated the sternoclavicular joint on his left shoulder and underwent surgery to fix the issue.

Rudolph replaced an ineffective Devlin Hodges during the game and completed 14-of-20 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt.

In 10 games this season (eight starts), Rudolph completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, who went on IR today, sustained a sternoclavicular (SC) joint dislocation on his left shoulder after two #Jets hit him simultaneously. He had a successful procedure to reset it, was released from the hospital and can start throwing again in 6-8 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2019

With Rudolph officially out, it will be Hodges starting once again this Sunday in a do-or-die game for Pittsburgh. The Steelers must beat the Baltimore Ravens and have the Houston Texans beat the Tennessee Titans in order to reach the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore is resting multiple starters, including Lamar Jackson, which helps Pittsburgh’s cause. However, the Steelers’ offense has struggled mightily of late, which isn’t encouraging.

Steelers-Ravens will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.