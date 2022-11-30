New Injury Update For Steelers Running Back Najee Harris

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

During this past Monday night's game between the Colts and Steelers, running back Najee Harris had to leave early due to an abdominal injury. Thankfully, the latest update on his status is encouraging.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the test results for Harris showed that he did not suffer a major injury.

Harris' status for this Sunday's game against the Falcons is up in the air. He'll be reevaluated as the week goes on.

Even if Harris is unable to suit up this weekend, the fact that he dodged a significant injury is good news for Pittsburgh.

Harris had 35 rushing yards and a touchdown prior to leaving Monday night's game.

In 11 games this season, Harris has 585 rushing yards and 142 receiving yards. His production has been affected by the Steelers' inconsistent offense.

With Harris banged up, the Steelers could utilize Anthony McFarland Jr. and Benny Snell Jr. this Sunday. They combined for 92 rushing yards in Week 12.