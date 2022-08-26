NFL Analyst Names 1 Steelers Quarterback As "Trade Candidate"

By next Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players. That means there could be a a few surprise cuts and trades.

With that said, Eric Edholm of NFL.com put together a list of some potential trade candidates heading into the weekend.

At the top of the list is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. His name has floated around as a potential trade candidate for the past few weeks.

Rudolph, 27, has been with the Steelers since 2018. In 17 appearances, the Oklahoma State product has 2,366 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Edholm believes Rudolph could be the odd man out in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky is considered the favorite to be the Week 1 starter, and it's probably just a matter of time before Kenny Pickett gets to start.

From NFL.com:

If Nick Mullens can be traded, then Rudolph certainly can. I'm not at all certain that a deal will come together, and he’s played well this August. Yet, Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett represent the present and future, respectively, at QB in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph is on an expiring contract. He's set to make $5 million this season.

Teams in need of a backup quarterback would be wise to give the Steelers a call.