NFL Analyst Names “Ideal” Fit For WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been hinting at him leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. He recently voted “that’s a negative” on an Instagram poll asking if he’ll remain in the Steel City.

This past season, Smith-Schuster had 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns. Although he wasn’t stretching the field, an argument can be made that Pittsburgh’s offense didn’t really give him the opportunity to run many routes downfield in 2020.

Since there’s a very strong chance that Smith-Schuster will be playing elsewhere in 2021, there have been a lot of predictions thrown out about where he might land. Some analysts believe he’ll chase a bigger market like New York.

Gil Brandt of NFL.com believes the “ideal” fit for Smith-Schuster is actually New England. Of course, he thinks Smith-Schuster would provide an immediate boost to the Patriots’ receiving corps.

There may be some concerns about how Smith-Schuster would fit in Bill Belichick’s locker room, but Brandt doesn’t seem too worried.

“Some might wonder if a player who made a habit out of posting TikTok videos of himself dancing on opponents’ logos would be a good culture fit with Bill Belichick’s Patriots, but this team desperately needs the kind of help at receiver that Smith-Schuster could immediately provide,” Brandt wrote, via NFL.com.

The Patriots recently signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal, so it’d make sense for them to get the former MVP weapons on the perimeter.

Smith-Schuster might not be among the best in the game at this moment, but he proved just how lethal he can be in 2018 when he had 111 receptions for 1,426 yards.

Do you think Smith-Schuster would be a good fit with the Patriots?