NFL Analyst Names League’s No. 1 ‘Sleeper’ Team

The NFL offseason we just had almost ensures that the league pecking order will change this coming season. So which teams are flying under the radar heading into 2021?

In a recent feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst Maurice Moton listed off several “sleeper teams” to exceed expectations in 2021. Making the list at fifth through second were the Chicago Bears (over 7.5 wins), Las Vegas Raiders (over 7 wins), Arizona Cardinals (over 8 wins) and New York Giants (over 7 wins).

Coming in at No. 1? The Pittsburgh Steelers at over 8.5 wins.

Moton pointed out that while expectations are low following their disappointing finish to 2020, they should be much less conservative on offense. He believes that their offense should be better and their defense will continue to be top 10.

Via Bleacher Report:

In spite of how badly the Pittsburgh Steelers offense performed at the end of the 2020 term, we shouldn’t write off this team as a sub-.500 squad in 2021. Matt Canada will replace former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. The Steelers’ new play-caller could refresh their conservative and predictable passing attack. […] The Steelers offensive line will feature new starters at left guard, center and right tackle, but Canada can utilize Harris in the short passing game to mask run-blocking issues. The Alabama product recorded 70 receptions for 729 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last two collegiate seasons. Defensively, the Steelers still have a top-10 unit. Pittsburgh lost edge-rusher Bud Dupree in free agency and released cornerback Steven Nelson, but outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cameron Heyward, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Joe Haden remain as the core of a solid group.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked like Super Bowl contenders early in the year. They got off to an 11-0 start before losing four of their last five.

Then they lost in the Wild Card Round to the Cleveland Browns in a blowout.

In the aftermath, many wondered if the team might start preparing for a rebuild – perhaps by drafting a quarterback in the first round.

But the Steelers made their intentions to win now clear by drafting Alabama RB Najee Harris in the first round. The pressure is on for them to make the playoffs again and get back to title contention this season.

Will the Steelers exceed expectations in 2021?