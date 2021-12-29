NFL Analyst Names 2 Ways To ‘Fix’ The Pittsburgh Steelers

The days of the Pittsburgh Steelers being world-beaters in the AFC are over, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be restored.

With plenty of cap space to work with next offseason, the Steelers can get their franchise back on the right track. So, where do they start? NFL analyst Matt Miller believes the front office must acquire a star quarterback.

While interacting with his Twitter followers this Wednesday morning, Miller was asked to “fix” the Steelers. His response was interesting to say the least.

“Trade for [Aaron] Rodgers,” Miller replied. “If Rodgers won’t come, trade for Deshaun Watson. Done.”

1. Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Miller isn’t the first analyst to link Rodgers to the Steelers, and he certainly won’t be the last.

Earlier this week, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum made a strong argument for the Steelers landing Rodgers in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

“Could you imagine Aaron Rodgers with that defensive in Pittsburgh? They have playmakers at all three levels,” Tannenbaum said. “He comes in, they can fix the offense. The only thing I’m saying to Aaron Rodgers is ‘Tom Brady had that Tampa Bay defense. They won a championship. Our defense is as good as Tampa Bay’s. We can win a world championship this year with you as a Steeler.”

Of course, acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers is easier said than done. There’ll be plenty of teams lining up for the three-time MVP’s services.

If the Steelers happen to acquire Rodgers in the offseason, however, it would put them back on the map.