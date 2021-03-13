NFL Analyst Predicts Who Will Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster will be one of the top free agents available next week, as the 24-year-old wideout is not expected to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This past season, Smith-Schuster had 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns. Those aren’t ideal numbers in a contract year, but the Pro Bowl wide receiver has shown enough in his first four seasons to warrant a lucrative deal.

Earlier this week, Gil Brandt of NFL.com listed the New England Patriots as an “ideal fit” for Smith-Schuster.

Bleacher Report is also predicting that Smith-Schuster ends up in the AFC East, but they don’t believe he’ll suit up for the Patriots. Instead, they have him signing a contract with the New York Jets.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report thinks pairing Smith-Schuster with Sam Darnold could end up revitalizing a lifeless passing attack in New York.

“The New York Jets, flush with the third-most cap space in the league this offseason, are a potential landing spot for Smith-Schuster,” Kay wrote, via Bleacher Report. “The 24-year-old would reunite with quarterback Sam Darnold after the pair played together at USC. A familiar weapon could assist in developing the signal-caller into the player they hoped he would become when he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2018.”

The Jets are one of several teams that’ll be in the market for a top-tier wideout.

In January, former NFL punter Pat McAfee said that JuJu wants to “play in a major market.” New York would certainly satisfy that need, if that’s what he actually wants.

Where do you think JuJu Smith-Schuster will end up this offseason?