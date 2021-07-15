NFL Analyst Thinks Steelers Should Sign 4-Time All-Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2021 season with a relatively inexperienced offensive line after losing key starters Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro.

Pittsburgh also made the decision to not re-sign left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers will have four new starters along the offensive line this year.

With that in mind, NFL Network suggested a potential free agent for the Steelers. The site thinks Pittsburgh should sign former Kansas City Chiefs star offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

From NFL Network:

Schwartz could provide the experience and ability necessary to change Pittsburgh’s potential to earn first downs and touchdowns, allowing Harris to enjoy a smoother transition from college to the NFL. Obviously, the medicals on Schwartz’s back — which forced him to miss 10 games last season, including the Super Bowl — are critical here.

Schwartz is a four-time All-Pro player and could provide the Steelers with a veteran presence on the offensive line. Pittsburgh saved plenty of money when it released veteran David DeCastro earlier this offseason.

It’s unclear if Schwartz would be willing to sign a smaller deal after coming off of an injury. However, if he does, the Steelers could be a legitimate contender to land his services.

The team already made waves with one free agent signing: five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.

Will Schwartz be next?