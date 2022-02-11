NFL Announces 2021 Defensive Player Of The Year

Ask most NFL fans and they’ll agree that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is arguably the most dominant player in the league.

However, when the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award was announced on Thursday night, it wasn’t Donald’s name that was called. Don’t worry, NFL fans this wasn’t collusion.

Pittsburgh superstar T.J. Watt just put together one of the best seasons the league has ever seen. In 15 games for the Steelers this season, Watt tied the NFL record with 22.5 sacks.

Watt has been waiting a long time to hear his name called as Defensive Player of the Year. He has more sacks than anyone in the NFL over the past four years and has led the league in that category each of the last two seasons.

Finally, on Thursday night, he heard his name called for the illustrious award. To make the night even more special, his older brother, NFL star J.J. Watt was announcing the award.

From one DPOY to another.

From one brother to another. What a moment for @JJWatt & @_TJWatt 📺: #NFLHonors on ABC & NFL Network pic.twitter.com/h9ye6Y8gi6 — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

Watt has been one of the most dominant linebackers the NFL has seen over the past five years. He’s returned the Steelers first-round investment on him and then some.

With the way he plays the game he’s just getting started and could be a lock for the Hall of Fame in just a few years.

For tonight, though, we’ll allow T.J. to celebrate his new award.