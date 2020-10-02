NFL Announces New Date For Steelers-Titans Game

Earlier this week, the NFL postponed its first game of the 2020 season – a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

That decision came in the wake of a series of positive COVID-19 tests within the Titans organization. To date, seven Tennessee Titans players and six personnel have tested positive for the virus.

Initially, the NFL pushed back the Titans-Steelers game to Monday or Tuesday of Week 4. Unfortunately, after additional positive tests, the NFL pushed the game back even further.

A popular solution to the scheduling issue was to put Titans-Steelers in Week 7 and moved back the Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens to Week 8. Well, that’s exactly what the NFL decided to do.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the NFL confirmed Tennessee and Pittsburgh will square off in Week 7. Pittsburgh’s game against Baltimore was also pushed back to Week 8.

For the Ravens, that means the team will have its BYE week in Week 7, rather than Week 8.

For the Steelers and Titans, neither team will have an official BYE week. Unfortunately for both team, the NFL recognizes this week as the BYE week for each team – even though the Steelers have been practicing all week.

It’s an unfortunate situation for the Steelers, but a harsh reality that comes with playing football during a pandemic. Mike Tomlin and company won’t be making excuses and neither will Mike Vrabel and the Titans.