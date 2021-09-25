NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player.

The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.

After an argument with the officials and a Raiders player, Turner tried to spit in the direction of the Las Vegas defensive line. Turner was ejected for the remainder of the game.

On Saturday afternoon, the NFL reportedly decided on a punishment for Turner. According to Steelers insider Brooke Pryor, Turner received a hefty fine.

“Steelers G Trai Turner was fined $15,450 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from the spitting incident that caused him to be ejected against the Raiders, per league source,” Pryor reported.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear he wasn’t happy with Turner. However, he said Turner was “more than apologetic” for his mistake.

“I didn’t [talk to him],” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Much like I mentioned after the game, Trai is no kid. He’s very cerebral, largely. He understands what that circumstance did to us collectively, as a team. He was more than apologetic. It required no meeting.”

Pittsburgh faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Turner will be back in the starting lineup.

However, the Steelers will be without star pass rusher T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

That game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.