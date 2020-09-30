NFL Announces Scheduling Update For Steelers-Titans Game

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced the first postponement of a game during the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans had three players and five personnel test positive for the virus. Earlier this morning, a fourth player tested positive as well.

That put Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in serious jeopardy. ESPN’s Dianna Russini first reported the NFL’s plan to postpone the contest for a later date.

Not long after, the NFL confirmed its decision to postpone the game. NFL PR head Brian McCarthy announced the game will either take place on Monday or Tuesday.

“The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the statement read. “Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.”

Further testing will be necessary this week to make sure the spread of the virus is contained before the Titans-Steelers game can kick off.

Adding an extra day or two before competition should give the NFL time to figure out how much the virus has spread through the Titans organization.

If the game can’t be played this week, it’s unclear what the NFL plans to do in regard to scheduling.