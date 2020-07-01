Legendary NFL Coach Tested Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher has revealed that he’s among the NFL figures that has survived COVID-19. He and his wife experienced symptoms back in March.

Cowher was head coach of the beloved franchise from 1992-2006. He was 149-90-1 overall, and led the team to a win in Super Bowl XL. Back in January, he was surprised on live television with the news that he will be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Two months later, and the CBS NFL analyst and his wife both lost their senses of smell and taste. The bizarre symptom has been associated with the coronavirus, and is experienced by many diagnosed with it. Cowher says he developed a fever, while his wife had the cough that is very frequent.

In April, the couple both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, Cowher told The Athletic. They were supposed to have a trip to Japan in early March to see their son-in-law Ryan Kelly play in the country’s basketball league. When that shut down, they went to Honolulu instead, and then returned via Newark airport to New York a few days before the city shut down. Cowher believes they contracted the virus in New York, as they dined out a few times in those last few days before restaurants closed.

“I think I got it in New York and all the traveling, people coming into Newark airport at the same time,” Bill Cowher told The Athletic. “That’s when the virus came from Europe and there was no shutdown. We were out in New York that weekend as well in a few restaurants. Who knows? There were people in Honolulu coming from China, and in Newark they were coming from Europe.”

He says he’s relieved that his Hall of Fame induction has been postponed, as it would be hard to focus on celebrating anything during the current predicament that the country faces.

“I still think we have a long way to go,” Cowher says of the feasibility of playing the 2020 NFL season as planned. “It’s going to come down to the league and the NFLPA feeling comfortable moving forward, and even within that, if they come up with a set of guidelines, and now a player who doesn’t feel comfortable, he may not want to be part of it. It affects people differently not only from a physical standpoint but from a mental standpoint. … I think we have to respect that.”

