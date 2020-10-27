NFL Changes Game Time For Steelers vs. Bengals

The NFL made a key schedule change to an intriguing Week 10 matchup on Tuesday afternoon.

The AFC North game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers will still take place at Heinz Field, just three hours later than originally scheduled.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the league flexed the contest between the division opponents from 1 p.m ET to 4:25 p.m.

The game will still be aired on Fox.

NFL moved Week 10 CIN-PIT game from 1-4:25 on Fox, Nov. 15. Flex-scheduling change. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2020

The game joins five other NFL matchups scheduled for the later Sunday time slot in Week 1o.

Even though the game is still three weeks away, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. Despite a 1-5-1 record through the team’s first seven games, the Bengals and 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow have proved to be worth watching in the early season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are the only team in the NFL to remain undefeated through Week 7. Sitting at 6-0, Mike Tomlin’s club looks destined for a playoff push thanks to one of the league’s top defenses.

Regardless of the time change, the Steelers should be huge favorites while playing at home.

Tune in to the Week 10 game between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh on Fox at 4:25 p.m. ET.