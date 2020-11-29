NFL Coach Has Blunt Response To Question About Broncos

The Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks room has been devastated by COVID-19. They’ll be converting a practice squad wide receiver to quarterback just so they can field a team against the New Orleans Saints today.

But the Broncos aren’t getting a whole lot of sympathy for how they’ve managed the virus. Not from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at least.

Speaking to ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor, Tomlin had a rather blunt response to the idea of putting an emergency quarterback in a bubble to avoid a similar situation that Denver is facing. Tomlin said he wouldn’t need to because his team exercises all necessary precautions.

“No (we wouldn’t), because we exercise all of the necessary precautions in terms of the quarterbacks we have,” Tomlin said. Some would argue that’s an edgy answer meant to insult the Broncos, but he could just be trying to be ultra-honest.

Few teams have been as badly affected by COVID-19 without breaking the rules as the Steelers. Multiple games they’ve been slated to play have been rescheduled due to other teams suffering outbreaks.

But the Broncos situation is exactly the thing that the NFL has been trying to avoid. Denver and the Baltimore Ravens are going into their Week 12 games without some of their most critical players – their QBs.

Tomlin and the Steelers are doing almost everything right, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be affected. It’s a frustrating situation for everyone.

In the meantime, all they can do is prepare for the team in front of them.