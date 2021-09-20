NFL Decides On Punishment For Steelers, Rams Ejections

There were two players ejected from games during Sunday’s Week 2 NFL slate, but it looks like both have avoided suspensions.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was booted in the fourth quarter of yesterday’s loss for allegedly spitting at a Las Vegas Raiders player. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams linebacker got kicked out for making contact with an official during a dispute in the third quarter of his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Fortunately for both players, they won’t have to sit out any longer. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Young and Turner will not be suspended for their actions.

They each could wind up being fined, but will be able to play in Week 3.

No suspensions are expected for #Rams LB Kenny Young or #Steelers OL Trai Turner, who were both ejected from games Sunday, I'm told. Both will be reviewed for possible fines. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2021

Turner, an eight-year veteran, was signed this offseason to help a Pittsburgh offensive line that is in transition. After yesterday’s game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin attempted to defend the 28-year-old guard.

“Somebody spit in his face,” Tomlin said, via Trib Live. “I understand the 15-yard penalties and so forth, gaining control of the game. But Trai is not a young guy. He’s not overly emotional. He’s a flat-liner. For him to respond the way he responded, what transpired, I was stating that case to them.

“I didn’t believe he did enough to be kicked out of the football game.”

Young is in his third season with the Rams after being acquired via trade with the Baltimore Ravens in October 2019. He has registered 15 tackles and a fumble recovery in LA’s first two games of the season.