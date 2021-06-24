NFL World Reacts To Pittsburgh’s Surprising Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprising decision this Thursday afternoon, releasing six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro.

DeCastro has been with the Steelers since he was selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He’s made 124 starts for the team and has earned All-Pro honors three times.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert released a heartfelt statement regarding DeCastro’s career this afternoon, saying “He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David’s consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Pittsburgh will save $8.75 million in cap space because of this release. Some of that cap space could be used on Trai Turner, who visited the team last week.

The main takeaway from this release is that Ben Roethlisberger’s offensive line will look very different this upcoming season. The days of DeCastro, Matt Feiler, Maurkice Pouncey and Alejandro Villanueva protecting Big Ben are officially over.

The Steelers' starting offensive line Week One two years ago. LT – Alejandro Villanueva

LG – Ramon Foster

C – Maurkice Pouncey

RG – David DeCastro

RT – Matt Feiler None of them are with the team anymore. End of an era. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 24, 2021

#Steelers lost four starting offensive lineman this offseason. Maurkice Pouncey (retired)

David DeCastro (cut)

Alejandro Villanueva (left in FA)

Matt Feiler (left in FA) — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 24, 2021

Also, with DeCastro’s release, the Steelers will have one – ONE – returning starter on the offensive line: Chuks Okorafor — and he’s likely moving to left tackle from his spot on the right last season. Kevin Dotson also started for DeCastro a few times but he’s slated for LG. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 24, 2021

DeCastro’s future in the NFL is unclear at this time.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network announced that DeCastro is dealing with an ankle injury and evaluating his future. ESPN analyst Matt Miller, meanwhile, said that one of his sources believes DeCastro may retire this offseason.

With retirement a possibility, the release of David DeCastro makes more sense. https://t.co/WmeOoHR3RY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 24, 2021

Replacing a player of DeCastro’s skillset will be really difficult, but signing a proven veteran like Turner would soften the blow.