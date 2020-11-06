NFL Fines Mike Tomlin, Steelers Over Mask Policy

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the latest to be penalized by the NFL for mask violations.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the NFL fined Tomlin $100,000 and the team $250,000 for not wearing masks during the Steelers’ win over the Ravens last Sunday.

Pittsburgh won the game on Nov. 1, 28-24. They remain the league’s only undefeated team at 7-0.

The fine is yet another sign that the league is taking the masking-wearing policy very seriously amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Steelers and Tomlin weren’t the only ones to get hit with a stern punishment this week.

On Thursday night, the NFL announced that the Las Vegas Raiders would be fined $500,000 and head coach Jon Gruden would also be fined $150,000. Most importantly for the team, the league will strip the Raiders of a 6th round draft pick because of COVID-19 protocol violations. Specifically, the league mentioned the handling of offensive tackle Trent Brown’s positive test as a primary reason for the punishment.

According to the league, the extensive penalty was also a result of being a “repeat offender.”

While the league clearly deemed the Steelers violations to be less severe, it looks like Pittsburgh might be on the verge of a much stiffer punishment.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.