NFL Free Agent News Appeared To Leak During Video Game Match

During the NFL free agency period, you look for news leaks anywhere you can, even during a video game livestream.

Recently, free agent offensive lineman Rashaad Coward was watching his wife play Call of Duty: Warzone on livestream when he was caught on a hot mic leaking his next NFL destination.

According to a Packers fan on Reddit, Coward could be heard discussing a potential deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sure enough, on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the veteran guard would be signing in the Steel City.

Former #Bears OL Rashaad Coward, an RFA who was not tendered, is expected to sign with the #Steelers, source said. A former DL who worked his way into the starting lineup on offense, Coward now lands in Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021

The full blind item from Reddit regarding Coward can be seen below.

IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED LOLOL pic.twitter.com/7UOveu6BAk — The Dwayne Train🚂 (@GuyroWasTaken) March 29, 2021

Coward spent the last four seasons in Chicago. He appeared in 29 games in 2019 and 2020, making 15 starts.

Now, he’s heading to Pittsburgh, and NFL fans know they might have to keep their eyes and ears on video game streams for transaction news in the future.