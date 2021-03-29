The Spun

NFL Free Agent News Appeared To Leak During Video Game Match

A general view of the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

During the NFL free agency period, you look for news leaks anywhere you can, even during a video game livestream.

Recently, free agent offensive lineman Rashaad Coward was watching his wife play Call of Duty: Warzone on livestream when he was caught on a hot mic leaking his next NFL destination.

According to a Packers fan on Reddit, Coward could be heard discussing a potential deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sure enough, on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the veteran guard would be signing in the Steel City.

The full blind item from Reddit regarding Coward can be seen below.

Coward spent the last four seasons in Chicago. He appeared in 29 games in 2019 and 2020, making 15 starts.

Now, he’s heading to Pittsburgh, and NFL fans know they might have to keep their eyes and ears on video game streams for transaction news in the future.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.