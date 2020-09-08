NFL GM Has Telling Comment On How League Is Viewing College Football

All the uncertainty surrounding college football will undoubtedly affect the 2021 NFL Draft. That goes for players that either opted out or are unable to play due to their conference’s decision.

Over the past month we’ve seen Rashod Bateman, Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, Penei Sewell and several other players opt out in order to prepare for the draft. Those star-studded players should still get drafted fairly early, but there are plenty of prospects that could see their stock drop.

In an interview with The Ringer, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert talked about how he’d handle the 2021 draft. He revealed that he’s more likely to take a player that will have 2020 tape than one that doesn’t – if they’re close in talent.

This doesn’t mean the Steelers will just decide to ignore Big Ten or Pac-12 players, but the front office will have an easier time evaluating prospects that will be on the field this fall.

“If there are two players that are close or equal, we’ll take the one that has played most recently. We’re hopeful that the other conferences get up and running. If they do, we’ll add that to the evaluations. If they don’t—again, all we have is 2019 and we’ll make the best decisions we can.”

Players in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC won’t have to worry about this issue since they’ll be competing this year.

Colbert isn’t the only NFL executive that feels this way about the 2021 draft. He’s just the first to publicly comment on this inevitable dilemma.

Hopefully, the NFL Combine doesn’t get cancelled next February. It’s extremely important that GMs and scouts get a closer look at the 2021 class.

[The Ringer]