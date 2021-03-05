There’s a growing belief among NFL GMs that the Pittsburgh Steelers will utilize a high draft pick to select a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Steelers’ future at the quarterback position is shaky, at best. Ben Roethlisberger will indeed return to Pittsburgh to play for one more year. Behind Big Ben awaits Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh’s front office has to address the organization’s quarterback future this off-season. And it appears it’ll do so in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, various NFL GMs believe the Steelers will select a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Florida‘s Kyle Trask is the name being most mentioned at the moment.

“And there is as sense among some other general managers that the Steelers could very well invest a fairly high draft pick on a passer,” La Canfora wrote via CBS Sports. “The name I hear the most in scouting circles is Florida’s Kyle Trask. Seems like a fit to people I talk to and someone whose profile would appeal to general manager Kevin Colbert.”

Kyle Trask has been linked to the Steelers all off-season. Will the organization give up its first round pick to bring him to Pittsburgh? The former Florida star is probably a second-round talent. But if the Steelers fear he’ll be gone before their second round pick (55th overall), they’ll either have to trade up or use their 24th overall pick. Either way, Pittsburgh needs to figure out its future at the quarterback position. It looking more and more like the Steelers believe Trask is their guy.